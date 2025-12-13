London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,023,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115,156 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bruker were worth $165,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bruker by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.06, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild Redb raised Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

