LMR Partners LLP Buys 50,000 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $78,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after buying an additional 665,867 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,677.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,151,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159,203 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 156,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,749,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $299.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.99. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
