LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,211 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $47,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 878,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 865,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after buying an additional 648,125 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 337.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 745,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,218,000 after buying an additional 385,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,628.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.5%

LBRDK stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

