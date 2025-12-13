Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559,869 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $221,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

