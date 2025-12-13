London Co. of Virginia Sells 215,644 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,644 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $188,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 116.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.22 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

