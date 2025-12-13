Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,781 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $29,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 61.7% in the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after buying an additional 1,777,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 131.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 1,622,819 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,257,000. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $7,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,760. This trade represents a 48.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,722.15. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,399 shares of company stock valued at $13,360,761. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fermium Researc raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.