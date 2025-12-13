London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in ePlus were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ePlus Stock Down 1.4%

PLUS opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $608.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 560 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $50,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,162.84. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

