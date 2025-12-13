LMR Partners LLP Purchases 651,353 Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 2,697.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,353 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Li Auto from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

