London Co. of Virginia Sells 36,094 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,094 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $129,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 407.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 86.8% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

