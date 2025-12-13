O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,387.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $71,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $94.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

