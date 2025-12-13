Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.6% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $147,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2%

MELI stock opened at $2,015.89 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,316.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.