Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stake Boosted by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 10.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $191,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $84,295,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,076.77.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,844.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,716.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,631.49. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,411 shares of company stock worth $13,985,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

