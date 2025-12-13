Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Evertz Technologies traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 56603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.38.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.15 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

