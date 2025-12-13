Hill Path Capital LP Takes $62.60 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,502,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,595,000. PENN Entertainment comprises approximately 3.2% of Hill Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,750. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $496,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000,094. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 62,015 shares of company stock worth $882,778. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.