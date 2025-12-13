Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 5.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Shopify by 246,359.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after buying an additional 1,759,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.