Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.51%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

