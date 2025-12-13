Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $48,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

