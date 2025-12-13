Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,476 shares of company stock worth $40,249,093. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.