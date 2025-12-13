VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $86.0220, with a volume of 6044693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,277,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

