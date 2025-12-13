IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $485.26 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.90 and its 200 day moving average is $462.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

