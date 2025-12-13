Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is Hilton Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $75,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,534,000. Curi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,541,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

