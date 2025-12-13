Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.530–0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $701.0 million-$703.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.7 million. Netskope also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.
Netskope Trading Down 11.8%
NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $20.72 on Friday. Netskope has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.
Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Netskope news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,238,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,525,325. The trade was a 21.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSK. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,104,000. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in Netskope during the third quarter worth $29,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Netskope in the third quarter worth $19,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,460,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,241,000.
We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.
