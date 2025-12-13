Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 144,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $307.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

