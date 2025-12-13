Holocene Advisors LP Sells 369,777 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369,777 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.3%

KKR opened at $136.66 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.