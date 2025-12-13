Holocene Advisors LP Has $408.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,961 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Hilton Worldwide worth $408,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after buying an additional 729,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $97,505,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $287.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.47. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

