Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.8% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.