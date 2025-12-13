Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

