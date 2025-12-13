Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.