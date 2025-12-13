HRT Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,471 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,972,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 325,382 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:RF opened at $27.60 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.