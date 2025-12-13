HRT Financial LP Makes New $20.81 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $222.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

