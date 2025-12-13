HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,672 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,167. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.