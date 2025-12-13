HRT Financial LP Grows Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 533.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310,006 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Grab by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Grab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Grab by 19.7% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

GRAB stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

