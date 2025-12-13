HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 118.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $321.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.66. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,493.75. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

