HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 160,158 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,301,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

