HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 52,624 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sierra Legacy Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $330.64 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.