1,660,890 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,660,890 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,583,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,781,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $61.49 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

