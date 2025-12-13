HRT Financial LP Takes $33.71 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $280.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

