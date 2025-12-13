First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 37.4% increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.