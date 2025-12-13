Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Brittany Bagley Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brittany Bagley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $564.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.57, a PEG ratio of 133.45 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.