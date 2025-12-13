Dollar General (NYSE:DG) EVP Tracey Herrmann Sells 12,583 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Tracey Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,666.36. The trade was a 28.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DG opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.08.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.