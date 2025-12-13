Gartner (NYSE:IT) Director Stephen Pagliuca Acquires 43,300 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:IT opened at $233.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average is $293.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

