MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.60 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $980.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,182,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,681,000 after buying an additional 977,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 57.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 552,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.