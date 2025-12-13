Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony Wood Sells 50,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ROKU stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,545,000 after purchasing an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
