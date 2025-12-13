Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

