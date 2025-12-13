First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 31st

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4886 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 38.7% increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

