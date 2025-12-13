HRT Financial LP Acquires 373,578 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,578 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Plains GP by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

