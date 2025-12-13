VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Stake Lessened by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,023 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8%

VRSN stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $1,327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,358,614. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

