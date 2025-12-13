35,054 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 914.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $607.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.33.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.3%

CW stock opened at $544.83 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

