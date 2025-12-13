Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) to “Strong-Buy”

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.27. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

