Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLNCY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $9.30 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLNCY

Glencore Stock Down 2.1%

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Glencore has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.